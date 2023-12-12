(Bloomberg) -- Finland will more than double the production of heavy ammunition to improve its ability to defend itself as well as to ensure long-term support to Ukraine.

The government and industrial companies will invest a combined €120 million ($130 million) to raise the production capacity of artillery shells, of which about €24 million will be committed by defense authorities, according to a statement on Tuesday. The Defense Ministry is also committing to long-term orders to ensure the viability of industrial investments, with readiness expected in 2026 and 2027.

Finland, which has the largest artillery in Western Europe, will also become one of the largest producers of heavy ammunition in Europe, according to Finland’s Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen.

“This decision underscores a long-term commitment to supporting Ukraine and to strengthening the defense industry,” Hakkanen said.

Finland has made significant investments into its defense capabilities in recent years. It’s awaiting delivery of 64 Lockheed Martin Corp. F-35A multi-role fighter jets to replace an aging fleet of F/A-18 Hornets. It is also procuring Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd’s “David’s Sling” high-altitude missile interception system and building four new corvettes to better safeguard the shallow waters of its coast.

Finland became the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organizaion in April, completing a process of accession sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Nordic country guards 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) of border with Russia, the alliance’s longest stretch facing its main adversary.

