(Bloomberg) -- Finland and Estonia have decided that the floating LNG terminal they are jointly renting will be berthed in Finland this winter for security reasons.

Placing the liquefied natural gas terminal in Finland “makes sense in the current security situation,” Estonian Minister of Economy Riina Sikkut said on Monday, following talks between the governments. The vessel, which is rented by state-owned natural-gas distributor Gasgrid Finland Oy in a 10-year deal, will be placed in Inkoo, Finland.

The floating storage regasification unit from Excelerate Energy Inc. will arrive by the end of this year, helping the two countries withstand Russia’s gas curbs. Imports of the Russian fossil fuel to Finland ended in May, and Estonia is ramping down its use.

European governments are paying particular attention to securing their energy infrastructure after the undersea Nord Stream gas pipeline was ruptured in four places a few weeks ago by what Sweden’s investigation later found had been detonations.

The vessel, named Exemplar, has an annual gas capacity of 35 terawatt hours. Placing the ship in Estonia’s Paldiski was also under consideration.

