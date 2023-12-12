(Bloomberg) -- Finland plans to open two of eight road border crossings on its demarcation with Russia in a test of Kremlin’s resolve to continue to push migrants into the Nordic country.

The Vaalimaa and Niirala checkpoints will open Thursday, the government decided on Tuesday. Six border stations will remain closed until Jan. 14, according to a decision posted on the government’s website.

“If the phenomenon ends, we can open more border stations, but if it continues, the border will be completely closed again,” Interior Minister Mari Rantanen told reporters in Helsinki. The government is prepared to act quickly if needed, she said, adding that at question is not how many asylum seekers arrive but whether the activity continues.

The decision comes just two weeks after Finland closed the last remaining entry point from Russia by road following what it called a hybrid operation of orchestrated immigration. Scores of asylum seekers were helped by Russian authorities to checkpoints without all the required travel documents in an operation Finland views as a threat to its national security masterminded by Moscow.

Read More: Finland Shuts Last Open Road Border With Russia Over Migration

Finland, which joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in April, guards 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) of border with Russia, the alliance’s longest stretch facing its main adversary.

The Nordic country updated its border guard laws last year to give authorities a toolkit to counter hybrid influence activities, including an arrival of exceptionally high number of immigrants in a short period of time or what they termed the “instrumentalization of migration” by a state.

Earlier this month, Finland and Italy announced they will jointly start work on initiatives to strengthen the mechanisms of NATO and the European Union for countering hybrid threats, with Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen saying “Russia and other hostile actors are instrumentalizing migration and ruthlessly exploiting third country citizens.”

Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, has deployed 50 guards and other staff to Finland.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.