(Bloomberg) -- Finland will require a Covid certificate from all travelers arriving in the country from Saturday onwards, according to a statement from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

By imposing “more efficient” health security measures in cross-border traffic, the government aims to protect the population against the threat posed by the omicron variant, the ministry said. Travelers who do not have a valid certificate will need to get a Covid-19 test, it added.

