(Bloomberg) -- Finland is considering tightening travel restrictions to stop passengers from bringing in the coronavirus, particularly the new omicron variant, said Krista Kiuru, the minister overseeing the pandemic response.

The Nordic country will require travelers from outside the European Union and the Schengen area to present a negative test result from the prior 48 hours, Kiuru told broadcaster YLE on Tuesday. The government is still discussing when to begin enforcing the rule, she said.

Finland will also recommend all travelers, including from the EU, take a test before arrival and a home test afterward. Arrivals from certain countries, such as Denmark, Norway and the U.K., are likely to be subject to compulsory health checks, Kiuru said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Italy tightened restrictions on EU travelers, and will require even vaccinated visitors to show proof of a negative test.

Finland’s government also wants to speed up the rollout of third doses of Covid vaccinations, reaching out to employee health clinics, retired nurses, volunteers such as the Red Cross staff, and the defense forces to help deliver the shots.

