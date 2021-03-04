(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s government is preparing to start vaccinating election officials ahead of the April 18 countrywide local elections.

The plan is for poll workers above the age of 70 and those at a higher risk of falling severely ill from the coronavirus to get the vaccines, the government said late on Wednesday, citing preliminary deliberations. At-home voting will be made possible for those in quarantine and officials administering the at-home ballots would also be eligible for inoculation, the government said.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s cabinet is also planning to invoke some emergency powers on Friday after declaring a state of emergency last week, including allowing delays to non-urgent treatment and centralizing government communications.

