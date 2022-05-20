(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s probe into the ownership of 21 seized yachts has uncovered potential links to sanctioned Russian owners.

Six yachts are potentially linked to parties included on sanctions lists, the Customs said on Friday. Five leisure boats have been released to their owners and investigations continue concerning the rest, it said.

Around the world and especially in Europe, the yachts of Russian billionaires have come under scrutiny as governments and organizations mount a sanctions campaign against the country for its invasion of Ukraine. Finland took the boats into legal custody in March.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.