(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s election is turning too close to call as the right-wing Finns Party has edged even with Social Democrats with mainly votes in the Helsinki region left to count.

With more than 90 percent of the voted tallied, the Social Democrats and Finns Party are in a dead heat, defying earlier projections. The Greens are surging and the Left Alliance posted big gains while the Center Party of outgoing Prime Minister Juha Sipila was the big loser. The conservative National Coalition looks set to retain its seats, but could be smaller than the populists for the first time.

The outcome would set up for tricky coalition talks. The Social Democrats would likely still be in the driver’s seat since most parties are reluctant to work with the Finns Party because of its strident nationalism.

Frustration over immigration and a backlash against policies to tackle climate change propelled the Finns Party’s campaign in recent months.

The Social Democrats are pushing for spending increases, especially in education, and higher taxes. The party will need to square that with slowing economic growth and the need to create at least 100,000 new jobs over the next four years to balance the impact of an aging population on public finances. Their potential governing partner, the National Coalition, wants to cut taxes instead.

The next government now faces a cooling economy after a revival in growth over the past four years. Sipila’s government engineered a strong recovery in part by convincing unions to cut wages and work longer hours.

The Finance Ministry said earlier this month that growth will be about 1.7 percent this year and 1.4 percent, a shallower slowdown than feared late last year. It also emphasized that growth is barely above the long-term potential calculated for the economy.

