(Bloomberg) -- Extreme right-wing terrorism is becoming a growing threat in Finland, the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service said, citing attack preparations it has detected.

The intelligence organization has identified far-right operators with the capacity and motivation to mount a terrorist attack and said “some indications of concrete preparation have also emerged.” Overall, the threat of terrorism has remained at an elevated level in Finland, corresponding to level two on a four-point scale, the organization said in an annual update on Tuesday.

In addition, cyber espionage has increased with the pandemic, with “exceptionally intensive state-sponsored” operations detected around Finland’s foreign and security policy.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.