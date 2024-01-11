(Bloomberg) -- Finnair Oyj appointed Turkka Kuusisto from Posti Group Oyj as chief executive officer to drive a new strategy at Finland’s national carrier, expanding flights to North America and the Middle East after retrenching from Asia.

Kuusisto, 44, who has served as CEO at Posti Group since 2020, will start at the airline on July 11 at the latest, the Finnish company said in a statement on Thursday. He replaces Topi Manner who leaves Finnair next week to become chief of telecommunications operator Elisa Oyj at the latest from March.

Kuusisto has held a number of leadership positions since 2016 at the postal service, which is suffering from higher costs as people send fewer letters but more parcels. He’d joined Posti from Lindorff Group AB, a debt collection company, where he most recently led European service operations.

Finnair has laid out a new strategy after facing a historic crisis — first the coronavirus pandemic and then the closing off of the Siberian airspace following the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

That decimated Finnair’s strategy to connect Europe with Asia, forcing it to come up with new sources of profit. It’s now moving to a more diversified long-haul network linking Europe to Asia, India, the Middle East and North America.

Finnair has restored its profitability and Kuusisto brings to the company “his strong understanding of complex industries” and “strategy skills,” Chairwoman Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae said in the statement.

