Pleased to be leaving Finning in great shape and excited to be joining Scotia: Scott Thomson

Industrial equipment dealer Finning International Inc.’s third-quarter results benefited from strong commodity prices driving demand for its support business, the company’s chief executive officer said Tuesday.

In its third-quarter earnings released late Monday, the Vancouver-based company said its earnings-per-share jumped by 59 per cent to $0.97 compared to the previous year, while revenue hit $2.4 billion, up 25 per cent year-over-year.

“We're benefiting obviously from commodity price strength in Western Canada and in Chile. That is protecting the business from some of these other uncertainties that are out in the market,” said Scott Thomson, president and chief executive officer of Finning International, in an interview Tuesday.

Thomson said the company’s earnings growth is largely the result of ongoing customer demand for servicing existing vehicles as well as cost controls and inventory management. Finning will look to build on its third-quarter results and continue its “momentum,” he said.

“We're pretty pleased with not only the results but also the outlook,” said Thomson.

Thomson said investments the company made under his watch as CEO in technology and its South American businesses have paid off.

“Today's results [include a] 23 per cent return on capital. That's been a consistent improvement over time based on some of the investments we made,” Thomson said. “The technology investments that we've made throughout the company have allowed this business to report the type of results that you're seeing today.”

Thomson, who has held the top job at Finning since 2013, was recently announced as the next CEO of the Bank of Nova Scotia, effective Feb. 2023. He previously held senior banking roles at Royal Bank of Canada and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as well as an executive at BCE Inc.

"I think that varied differential expertise is going to be helpful as I come into this new role [at Scotiabank]."

BNN Bloomberg is owned by Bell Media, which is a division of BCE.