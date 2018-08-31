(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s grain harvest is likely to decline by 21 percent this year to 2.7 billion kilos, the lowest since 1987, according to an estimate by the Natural Resource Institute Finland.

The barley crop is seen declining by 16 percent to 1.2 billion kilos, the institute said in a statement on Friday. The oat yield is seen declining by 14 percent to 0.9 billion kilos, the wheat harvest is seen down by 34 percent to 0.5 billion kilos and about 57 percent less rye, or 0.05 billion kilos, will be grown this year.

The next harvest estimate is due Nov. 22.

