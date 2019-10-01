(Bloomberg) -- One person was killed and 10 injured in what appears to have been a sword attack at a vocational school in Finland.

Police opened fire on the attacker, who is believed to be among the injured. Two people sustained serious wounds, local police said on Twitter. Newspaper Iltalehti reported that the suspect had been seen carrying a sword, citing eye witness accounts.

Finland has a history of school shootings and police frequently respond to threats. In 2008, a gunman killed nine people after opening fire at a catering college in Kauhajoki, and in 2007 eight people died at Jokela High School in southern Finland. Gun laws have since been tightened.

In 2017, a young Moroccan man stabbed two people to death and wounded six others in a terrorist incident in Turku, on the southwest coast.

