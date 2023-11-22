(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s government survived a confidence vote in parliament brought by opposition groups over impacts of austerity measures on young people.

Lawmakers in Helsinki on Wednesday backed the government with 97 votes, with 76 casting a ballot to overturn the coalition. None abstained and 26 were absent.

Opposition groups Social Democrats, Greens and Left Alliance filed a motion arguing that the austerity measures of the government of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo are having a disproportionate impact on young people, a development which will also have a negative impact on the national economy over time.

In his response to the motion, Orpo stressed the importance of healthy public finances to secure services, as well as his government’s work on improving education and creating jobs.

