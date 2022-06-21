(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s central bank joined a slew of forecasters expecting a slowdown in the Nordic nation’s economy prompted by Russia’s war in Ukraine and accelerating inflation.

Finnish gross domestic product is expected to grow 1.7% this year before slowing to 0.5% in 2023, the Helsinki-based central bank estimated on Tuesday. In March, it had lowered its growth forecast for 2022 to between 0.5% and 2%.

The Bank of Finland forecast echoes views of the finance ministry who last week said the economy is set to grow more slowly through 2024 than previously forecast, hampered by a faster price growth and the effects of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Economists at Danske Bank said that even a recession cannot be ruled out now.

“Cost-competitiveness will play an important role in how companies are able to adjust as they try to find new markets to make up for lost business in Russia,” Bank of Finland’s Head of Forecasting Meri Obstbaum said. “If they do not succeed in this, the risk of a recession will grow.”

The war in Ukraine means Finland’s foreign trade with its eastern neighbor is collapsing while higher uncertainty and inflation at a 32 year-high are weakening the prospects for consumption and investment, the central bank said.

The continuation of the pandemic and the concerns that growth in China may slow quicker than expected are also stoking uncertainty, it added. Still, it forecast the expansion to accelerate to 1.5% in 2024.

Finland, which has a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) border with Russia, has been more exposed than other Nordic nations to the negative impacts of the war in Ukraine and sanctions on its eastern neighbor.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.