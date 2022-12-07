(Bloomberg) -- Finnish Customs has transferred eight yachts to the National Enforcement Authority after completing its investigation into vessels potentially linked to owners covered by sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

“In the case of seven of the leisure craft, our further investigations showed that they could be linked to entities on the EU sanctions lists,” Sami Rakshit, director of the Enforcement Department of Finnish Customs, said in a press release Wednesday. One of the vessels was reported to the enforcement authorities following a tax audit.

The decision comes after Finnish customs detained 21 luxury boats in the spring to investigate potential ownership links to persons or entities sanctioned by the European Union. A further six new boats were detained in the summer to investigate their ownership.

Rakshit says there were several ownership chains that showed links to tax havens and other “very complex” arrangements, which made finding the entities subject to sanctions more difficult and time consuming, and “in some cases, even impossible in practice.“

Earlier this year, the yachts of Russian billionaires came under the scrutiny of authorities in Europe and around the world as part of a campaign of sanctions against the country for its invasion of Ukraine.

