(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s economy posted a sixth consecutive quarter of growth at the end of 2021, putting the Nordic nation on a firmer path to a post-pandemic recovery, according to a flash estimate.

Output expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.6% in the fourth quarter from the previous three-month period, Statistics Finland said on Tuesday, citing indicator data. In the year, the expansion was 3.7%, adjusted for the number of working days.

The data indicate that Finland may have weathered the intensification of the Covid-19 pandemic with relatively little economic damage in the absence of major lockdowns, and as restrictions have mostly been limited to hospitality and events industries. In the near term, higher energy prices and supply-chain bottlenecks are weighing on growth, still forecast at about 3% in 2022, according to the Finance Ministry.

Gross domestic product data based on national accounts will be published Feb. 28.

