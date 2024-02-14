(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s economy contracted for the second consecutive quarter at the end of last year as fallout from higher interest rates caused the northernmost euro member to slip back into a recession.

Gross domestic product shrank a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to a flash estimate by Statistics Finland on Wednesday. GDP had contracted 0.9% in the prior three-month period.

Borrowing costs at their highest in decades are weighing on Finland’s economy, where the prominence of variable interest rates means hikes by the European Central Bank are transmitted with little delay.

After two years of rapid price gains, consumer spending is no longer underpinning the economy, unlike in previous downturns. Weak growth in export-oriented Finland’s trading partners, combined with a downturn in the housing market are proving a further drag.

The Nordic economy faces subdued prospects for this year with Finland’s central bank expecting a second year of contraction. The country’s top mortgage lenders OP Group and Nordea Bank Abp project the economy will stagnate this year.

The International Monetary Fund, in contrast, said in January that it expects growth of 0.5% this year, supported by a recovery in consumption and the easing of financial conditions.

