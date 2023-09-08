(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s government survived a confidence vote in parliament over a months-long racism scandal that had threatened to topple the cabinet.

The four-party coalition led by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo received backing from 106 lawmakers, while 65 sought to overturn the government in the vote on Friday.

In separate ballots, the parliament confirmed it has confidence in Finance Minister Riikka Purra and Economy Minister Wille Rydman of the far-right Finns Party, which had born the brunt of the scandal.

The confidence votes followed a rocky start for the government whose image has been tarnished by the racism scandal since ministers were sworn in in June. Utterances and writings by members of the anti-immigration Finns Party, largely years old, were brought to light by the media and the party’s rivals over the summer months, fomenting discontent among coalition partners.

“I’m really pleased that we have clear backing,” Orpo told reporters after the vote. “We’ve found a common stance on racism. The government is stronger having come through this process.”

In its early days, the scandal led to the resignation of Vilhelm Junnila as economy minister in June over his alleged association with white extremists, with Rydman later taking up the post.

The government now plans measures to tackle harassment and promote equality and non-discrimination, having set out some plans in a document last week intended to mend the internal rifts caused by the revelations around racist remarks.

The opposition groups argued the plan is cosmetic, saying racism runs deep in the populist Finns Party. The party rejects the claim, saying its commitment to non-discrimination proves it is not racist.

“For anyone who reads the communique with an open heart and willingness to understand, there will be nothing unclear,” Purra said. “More importantly for daily politics is that it enabled the government to stay united.”

