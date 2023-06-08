You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Jun 8, 2023
Finnish Government Talks May Wrap Up Next Week, Orpo Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s election winner said talks on a government program could be finalized as early as next week even as parties still have many issues to find an agreement on.
“There’s strong will to have everything ready in the negotiations at the beginning of next week,” National Coalition leader Petteri Orpo told reporters on Thursday as the talks continue for a sixth consecutive week.
The negotiations in Finland are targeting a cabinet deal between election winner National Coalition and the anti-immigration Finns Party, alongside two junior partners — the Swedish People’s Party and the Christian Democrats. Last month, the parties overcame a major obstacle after they managed to patch up a row over immigration policy that threatened to throw the process in disarray.
Read Also: Finnish Cabinet Talks to Resume After Migration Row Resolved
Orpo, who is expected to become prime minister of the new government, has said the coalition partners will have to agree to balance the public finances with at least €6 billion of austerity measures during the next four years after evidence the Nordic nation’s books are in a worse state than suggested earlier.
Read More: Finland’s Orpo Laments Worsening State Finances in Cabinet Talks
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
8:32
Former Bank of Canada economist says communications likely played into rate hike decision
-
8:22
Tim Hortons to launch credit card through mobile rewards app
-
8:27
READ: Full text of Bank of Canada's latest interest rate decision
-
5:27
This is what $1 million can buy you in Canada's housing market
-
4:45
Child care keeping women out of workforce despite COVID rebound: Report
-
3:29
Apple unveils sleek, $3,500 'Vision Pro' goggles