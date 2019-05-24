(Bloomberg) -- Ongoing talks to form a government in Finland are set to take a break during the weekend to allow negotiators to campaign in the European Parliament elections.

The talks, which formally started two weeks ago, are set to resume on Monday, the government’s communications department said Friday.

Antti Rinne of the Social Democrats had earlier set a Friday target for the five parties taking part in the talks to agree on a common platform.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kati Pohjanpalo in Helsinki at kpohjanpalo@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tasneem Hanfi Brögger at tbrogger@bloomberg.net, Nick Rigillo

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.