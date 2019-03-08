(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s Prime Minister Juha Sipila plans to tender his government’s resignation after its biggest project, the health and social care reform, collapsed in parliament.

Sipila is scheduled to meet to President Sauli Niinisto at 10 a.m. local time in Helsinki to hand in his resignation, the government said in an emailed statement. Government spokeswoman Paivi Anttikoski confirmed the authenticity of the statement by phone.

Finland is scheduled to hold general elections on April 14.

To contact the reporters on this story: Kati Pohjanpalo in Helsinki at kpohjanpalo@bloomberg.net;Leo Laikola in Helsinki at llaikola@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tasneem Hanfi Brögger at tbrogger@bloomberg.net;Jonas Bergman at jbergman@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.