(Bloomberg) -- A Finnish maker of log houses has stopped all production during daytime due to its high power bills, only manufacturing wooden homes at night.

That’s helped Mammutti Talotehdas Oy to cut its power rate by about 98%. The company that’s paying spot rates for its power is choosing a cost of about 2 to 3 euro cents per kilowatt-hour over the daytime tariff of as much as 80 cents, Chief Executive Officer Ilpo Nylander said in an interview on Monday.

“The difference between the daytime and nighttime costs is so huge that it brings massive savings potential, even with the extra pay from going into night shift only,” Nylander said by phone. “The conclusion here is that everybody wins.”

As companies and households across Europe look for ways to save energy and survive surging bills, the move to sacrifice sleep is intended as temporary for the company based near Oulu in northern Finland. Last year, it sold about 50 Mammuttihirsi-branded homes to Nordic customers. The decision was taken together with staff, who are now seeing an increase in their average pay, the CEO said.

“It’s not strange to be working at night,” Nylander said. “But it’s strange not to be able to keep the factory open during the day.”

