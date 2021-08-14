20h ago
Finnish Nationalists Pick Leader Vowing No Deals on Immigration
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s opposition Finns Party picked a new leader who said the anti-immigrant populists won’t sacrifice their controversial policies in order to become more palatable to other politicians.
Riikka Purra, a 44-year-old lawmaker considered the favorite in the race, won by a large margin, securing majority support at a party convention in Seinajoki, western Finland, on Saturday. Incumbent Jussi Halla-Aho didn’t stand for re-election.
Cooperation with parties that won’t agree to tighten the Nordic nation’s immigration policy is unlikely, Purra told YLE broadcaster in a interview after the vote. In fact, Purra said she wants to clarify the Finns’ anti-immigration stance even more.
The euro-skeptic party has faced sliding support since the coronavirus crisis, winning fewer votes in the local elections earlier this year than suggested by polls, though still gaining ground.
Read more: Finland’s Opposition Conservatives Triumph in Local Elections
The Finns Party was kicked out from the center-right ruling coalition after Halla-aho, a convicted Islamophobe, took over its leadership in 2017, triggering the departure of more moderate members.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Five charts on the high stakes in the federal election
-
Back to pre-pandemic spending? Don't overdo it
-
6:57
Home prices in world's most expensive market break record
-
4:23
Richard Branson sells US$300M stake in Virgin Galactic
-
1:11
Amazon to shift ‘Lord of the Rings’ filming to the U.K. from NZ
-
1:07
Elon Musk laughs off concern Tesla German plant will sap water supply