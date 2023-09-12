(Bloomberg) -- Finnish pension fund Elo’s Chief Investment Officer Hanna Hiidenpalo is stepping down from the position.

Hiidenpalo will leave the role at the end of September and will continue as senior adviser until the end of 2023, Elo said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. Hiidenpalo has led the investment operations since Elo’s establishment in 2014.

Jonna Ryhanen, head of allocation and alternative investments, will become interim investment chief as of Oct. 1. Elo is starting the search for a new CIO immediately, it said.

