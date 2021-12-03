(Bloomberg) -- Finnish police detained five people on Tuesday for suspected terrorism crimes and have sought the people be arrested, according to a Twitter post on Friday.

Southwestern Finland Police Department says the people are suspected of planning an act of terrorism with the district court expected to decide later today on their further arrest, according to the police department’s social media post. All suspects live in the Kankaanpaa region of Satakunta, about 270 kilometers (168 miles) from the capital.

Police says there is no acute danger to the public, and plans to give further details later on Friday.

The threat of terrorism is expected to remain elevated in Finland over the next two years, corresponding to level two on a four-point scale, the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service said earlier this year. Individuals and small groups harboring far-right or radical Islamist ideologies pose the main terror threat, with about 390 people designated as counter-terrorism targets.

