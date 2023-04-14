(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation asked a court to hold on remand three persons on suspicion they disclosed national secrets.

The three are Finnish civilians, who are suspected for collecting information classified as secret and publishing it on social media platforms, the NBI said in a statement on Friday. It added the disclosures could cause “serious damage” to Finland’s security of supply, national defense and national security.

According to the Nordic country’s criminal law, the offense carries a penalty of imprisonment for at least four months and at most four years.

