(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s parliament was the target of a cyber attack during the autumn that compromised the security of an unspecified number of politicians’ email accounts, parliament’s information office said Monday.

The cyber attack was detected during an internal technical control, according to a press release.

The attack was described by the parliament’s speaker Anu Vehvilainen as a “serious attack on our democracy and Finnish society.”

Parliament said it will not comment on the matter further while the attack is investigated by the National Bureau of Investigation.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.