Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto said it’s up to Turkey to decide whether Finland and Sweden join NATO together or not.

“We have an understanding with Sweden: both of us should become members as soon as possible. Turkey has its own understanding of the situation and the way forward —that’s entirely in Turkish hands,” Niinisto told reporters on Friday at the Munich Security Conference, where he said no progress is to be expected in the enlargement of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Asked what Finland would do if Turkey only ratified its membership and left Sweden waiting, Niinisto said, “we don’t want to, nor can we, take back our application. We have expressed our will.”

