(Bloomberg) -- A drug test taken by Sanna Marin was negative, bolstering the case that Finland’s 36-year-old prime minister will survive her latest partying scandal.

The screening carried out Friday showed no indication of drugs, according to a statement from the government in Helsinki Monday. The urine test was screened for cocaine, opiates and amphetamine, as well as a number of other substances, Marin’s office said in an emailed response to questions.

Marin took the test to refute speculation of drug use prompted by leaked video footage that showed her dancing and partying with friends at a private residence earlier in August. Local media in Finland have faced criticism for alleging, without evidence, that drugs were used at the party where the videos were filmed. The scandal has led to no serious calls for Marin to resign and the ruling Social Democrats back their prime minister.

Still, Marin’s position has been weakened following previous scandals caused by her fondness for clubbing.

In December, the prime minister faced intense media criticism after enjoying a night on the town knowing that she had been exposed to the coronavirus, even though she broke no official rules on isolation. She also took flack for leaving her government-issued phone at home that night, prompting questions over how readily she could be contacted in a crisis. In a separate instance, she invited a group of revelers to an ad-hoc after-party at the premier’s official residence, raising concerns over security.

Politicians in Finland can find themselves subject to a storm of media attention for actions that would raise little concern elsewhere. Then-Prime Minister Alexander Stubb was once chastised for wearing shorts to a press conference, while Finnish European Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen faced criticism early in her career for posing in fishnet tights.

