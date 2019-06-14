(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Finland is likely to keep pushing both of its candidates to succeed Mario Draghi as president of the European Central Bank -- as neither of them gives way to the other

Bank of England governor Mark Carney speaks at an event in London this afternoon, with speculation rife over who his successor could be and how that could impact policy

Newly confident that Russia’s central bank will cut interest rates Friday, the market is already wondering when the next reduction will come

Central banks stayed in the spotlight once again this week as more evidence emerged that the holy grail of inflation pressures still isn’t quite within reach

In the eyes of trade unionist Corinne Schaerer, Switzerland is moving at a snail’s pace when it comes to having men and women on equal footing in the workplace

Boasting the surging growth of an emerging economy alongside inflation more akin to a developed market, Poland has for years been the envy of Europe. That “Goldilocks” combination, however, won’t be around much longer

President Donald Trump is still waiting to hear from President Xi Jinping about meeting to restart trade talks, his economic adviser Larry Kudlow said, while warning Beijing may face consequences it if opts not to. In the worst-case scenario, these strategies may prosper

The mass protests in Hong Kong this week are likely to have limited short-term impact on the city’s economic outlook, and a potentially more serious one on its long-term prospects

The furor surrounding comments by a top UBS official about a “Chinese pig” intensified, with a group of financial institutions in Hong Kong urging the bank to fire all the people involved

The BOJ may already be the most aggressive central bank in the industrial world, but it maintains it has room to do even more

Market bets on two Fed rate cuts by the end of September have overtaken expectations of only one, futures indicate. Jeffrey Gundlach, billionaire money manager and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, said he doesn’t think the Fed will cut next week

