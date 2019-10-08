(Bloomberg) -- Fortum Oyj agreed to buy stakes in Uniper SE from Elliott Management Corp. and Knight Vinke Asset Management LLC that will push its holding to as much as 70.5% and end the longest takeover saga in European utilities.

Fortum said it would buy 20.5% in the German power producer for about 2.3 billion euros ($2.5 billion) from the activist investors, the Finnish utility said in a statement. It first began to buy stakes back in 2017. Closing is subject to regulatory approvals in Russia and the U.S., seen received by the end of the first quarter next year.

While Fortum has said all along it’s been content with the 49.9% stake it has held, the deadlock frustrated investors in both companies as well as the Uniper management team, with several senior executives including the chief executive officer resigning. The transaction will be financed with existing cash resources and committed credit facilities underwritten by Barclays Plc, Fortum said.

