(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s Fortum Oyj will stop all new investment projects and cut the number of its power plants in Russia.

The electricity producer is following global energy giants from BP Plc to Exxon Mobil Corp. in reducing its activities as pressure is mounting on companies to stop doing business in Russia after President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Fortum and its subsidiary Uniper SE’s Russian activities account for about 20% of their operating income, and their generating assets and the exposure in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project carry a book value of about 5.5 billion euros ($6.1 billion), it said in a statement on Thursday.

“Business as usual cannot continue,” Markus Rauramo, Fortum’s chief executive officer, said. “We are complying with all applicable laws and regulations, including sanctions, and preparing for various scenarios.”

Russia’s war in Ukraine has jolted the European energy landscape, pushing Germany, among others, to reconsider their exposure to Russian energy. Germany is mulling extending the use of its coal plants and brought forward its goal of 100% renewable power use to 2035. It may also consider reversing a decision to get rid of nuclear power. Plans to build terminals to receive natural gas arriving on tankers are also being revived.

Fortum also said it would seek an extension to run its two Finnish reactors until 2050 and invest 1 billion euros in the project. The Loviisa units on the country’s south coast were due to be shuttered in 2027 and 2030. Another big reactor at the Olkiluoto plant in the southwest is due to come online this year and will also help boost the nation’s energy independence.

“An immediate stop to further investments in Russia may mark the beginning of a slow exodus,” said Patricio Alvarez, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence in London. “The extension of the lifetime of the Loviisa nuclear plant in Finland and LNG expansion plans in Germany may help the company’s position as Europe tries to end its reliance on fossil fuels, particularly from Russia,” he said.

“The economic, political and societal aspects were factored into our decision,” Rauramo said. “Continuing production in Loviisa is above all an investment in securing the supply of clean domestic electricity.”

Fortum was formed in 1998 from the merger of two state-owned power and oil companies in Finland. That year, the company bought a stake in Russian utility OAO Lenenergo and further acquisitions since then have boosted the company’s share of the market. It now owns 12 power plants in Russia and employs 7,000 people. That includes five stations held by Uniper. Fortum also owns the nation’s largest wind and solar portfolio.

There was some positive news for investors though, with Fortum’s comparable Ebitda earnings in the fourth quarter beating analyst estimates. The shares gained as much as 4.9% before dropping 2.5% in Helsinki.

