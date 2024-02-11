(Bloomberg) -- Finland will pick a new president on Sunday to fill a critical role at the helm of the newest member of NATO as concerns grow that neighboring Russia may directly confront the defense alliance.

It’s expected to be a tight race between two veteran politicians, Alexander Stubb and Pekka Haavisto, vying for a six-year term as the Nordic country’s top diplomat and supreme commander for its defense forces.

Former Prime Minister Stubb, 55, has remained the favorite in the polls during the two weeks of campaigning after his close first-round victory. Yet his lead in a head-to-head match with Haavisto, the previous foreign minister, has narrowed, with about 54% of the electorate backing Stubb in the latest survey by YLE, down from 59% before the Jan. 28 round of voting.

The mainly figurehead role, with limited influence on domestic policy, has acquired more significance after Vladimir Putin’s all-out invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. Even as Finland joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization last year for added security, the task of steering its foreign and security policy is complicated by growing uncertainty over whether Moscow’s imperialist designs include the bloc’s territory.

Stubb and Haavisto, 65, have shown few differences over the president’s key areas of power — with 90% of population supporting NATO membership, there is little domestic debate over Finland’s options.

The pair would represent continuity with President Sauli Niinisto — the architect behind Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO entry applications who was once also known as the “Putin whisperer” and is no longer eligible to run. Sweden still remains outside the alliance as Hungary has continued to hold out on ratifying the enlargement that would be crucial for the alliance’s ability to defend its eastern flank.

Finland’s NATO entry lengthened the bloc’s border with Russia by 1,300 kilometers (800 miles). Earlier this week, the authorities renewed their decision to keep all the road crossings on that frontier sealed to curb the flow of Russian-assisted asylum seekers to the checkpoints — viewing the phenomenon as a deliberate attempt to undermine its national security.

“In Finnish foreign and security policy, you have to stay cool, calm and collected,” Stubb told reporters on Saturday. “We’re used to Russian intimidation, we’re used to dealing with situations like these.”

Once part of Czarist Russia, Finland had to defend its sovereignty against the Soviet Union in two wars in the 1939 to 1944 period. The country has more artillery than France and Germany combined and can call on as many as 280,000 troops in time of war.

Polls open at 9 a.m. local time on Sunday and close at 8 p.m., when the results of ballots cast in advance are published. Results are likely to be ready within a few hours. The new president’s term begins March 1.

Both Stubb and Haavisto have hit the campaign trail in recent weeks, criss-crossing the country in an attempt to appeal to undecided voters who backed other first-round contestants, including Speaker of parliament Jussi Halla-aho of the nationalist Finns Party and Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn.

An avid triathlete in his spare time, Stubb is more likely to win over voters leaning toward conservative values. Haavisto, who would be Finland’s first out gay president if he wins, has gained popularity by spinning records from the 1960s and 1970s under the pseudonym DJ Pexi.

Apart from an occasional jab during debates, the candidates have kept their campaigns civilized, avoiding any mud-slinging.

“It’s quite rare that in a liberal democracy you can conduct a campaign without slander,” Stubb said Saturday. “The reason for this is probably that for Finland, foreign policy is existential and people understand that.”

