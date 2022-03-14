(Bloomberg) -- Support among Finns for joining the NATO defense alliance surged to another record as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, a recent poll by public broadcaster YLE shows.

A survey conducted March 9 to 11 shows 62% of Finns now back membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, with 16% opposed and 21% undecided. Overall support increased from 53% from the previous survey conducted less than a month ago.

The debate on joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has intensified in Finland and its Nordic neighbor Sweden since Russia started its invasion of Ukraine, with both countries seeing a historic shift in attitudes to NATO membership. A Russian official on Saturday reiterated a warning that both nations could face military and political consequences if they join the bloc.

The latest poll shows a significant increase among women, with more than half now supporting membership, according to the YLE poll that surveyed just under 1,400 people. The majority of Finnish men were already in favor of NATO membership in the February survey, and now only 14% of men oppose Finland’s NATO entry.

