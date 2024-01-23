(Bloomberg) -- Fintech Brex Inc. is firing 282 employees — about a fifth of its workforce — after its founder and co-chief executive officer said the company grew too quickly.

Brex, known for its corporate credit cards and expense-management capabilities, will also alter its leadership structure and change its operating model, according to a statement on the firm’s website Tuesday.

“This year, we decided to take a hard look at our current structure and reduce the number of layers between leaders and the actual work that affects customers,” founder and co-CEO Pedro Franceschi said in the statement. “This resulted in today’s hard decision.”

Chief Operating Officer Michael Tannenbaum will move to the firm’s board, and Chief Technology Officer Cosmin Nicolaescu will take on an adviser role.

“These changes begin with the leadership team and cascade across the org,” Franceschi said in the statement. “While we’ve grown to hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue in a short span of time, Brex still serves less than 1% of the US market, and over the next few years the opportunity ahead of us remains massive.”

