(Bloomberg) -- Revolut Ltd. customers will be able to buy and sell corporate and government bonds across Europe for the first time, giving them access to investment vehicles that have performed well in recent months amid elevated interest rates.

The new offering, provided by Revolut Securities Europe UAB, will allow traders to invest in bonds with a minimum amount of €100 or $100, the financial-technology firm said in a statement Tuesday. Revolut customers will be able to invest in bonds across European Economic Area markets, with fees fixed at 0.25% per trade.

“With higher potential returns and diversification benefits, bonds offer a compelling alternative for investors seeking to build wealth and preserve capital,” Rolandas Juteika, the firm’s head of wealth and trading in Europe, said in the statement.

The fintech now has 3,000 assets available for investors, including EU and US shares and exchange-traded funds. Revolut is making the new push just after European bond issuance topped €1 trillion ($1.1 trillion) in record time this year, with governments and companies tapping into strong investor demand for their debt.

