(Bloomberg) -- For Money 20/20, the show must go on.

Organizers of the event -- among the largest for financial-technology and payments executives -- said on Thursday they still plan to have the October gathering in Las Vegas with attendance capped at 6,000. Last year’s crowd was 10,000. Safety measures including self-service for registration and additional hand-sanitizing stations are planned to limit spread of the coronavirus, event director Monique Ruff-Bell said in an email.

“Our priority is to provide a space where business gets done, safely,” according to a statement on the conference website. “We know we can do this effectively if we keep numbers smaller.”

Large gatherings of all kinds have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic, which has sickened nearly 6 million people worldwide and killed 356,000. While many conferences have seen increased attendance online, others have been canceled.

Money 20/20 is owned by Ascential Plc, a data and analytics company based in London. The firm hosts versions of the event in cities around the world.

