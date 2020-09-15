(Bloomberg) -- Swedish payments and banking firm Klarna AB is now valued at more than $10.65 billion following a fresh funding round it says will help expand its shopping offering across the globe.

On Tuesday, Klarna said it raised $650 million in equity funding from tech investment firm Silver Lake alongside ​Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund​ GIC, as well as BlackRock Inc. and HMI Capital. Merian​ Chrysalis​, TCV, Northzone and Bonnier have also acquired shares from existing shareholders, it said.

Klarna is also backed, among others, by Permira Holdings, Sequoia Capital and Rapper Snoop Dogg, who stars in the company’s commercials.

Europe’s most valuable fintech startup in December said it was eyeing an initial public offering in the U.S., an important market for the Swedish company, where it continues to grow rapidly and where almost 9 million consumers have used the service.

