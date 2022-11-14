(Bloomberg) -- Financial-technology startup Stash, which focuses on banking and investing for the masses, named former Jet.com president Liza Landsman to its board.

“Liza understands the vast population of American consumers and the tools they need to improve their lives,” Brandon Krieg, co-founder and chief executive officer of Stash, said in an emailed statement. “Her experience across tech, finance, and retail, and commitment to keeping customers’ needs front-and-center, will help guide us on our mission as we support Americans on their journeys to stronger financial futures.”

Landsman, a general partner at venture capital firm NEA, joins former Lyft Inc. executive Jon McNeill as Stash’s second independent director. Before Jet.com, she held roles at Citigroup Inc., BlackRock Inc. and E*Trade Financial, among other organizations.

“Stash shifts the way millions of Americans think about and interact with money,” she said in a statement.

Stash says it has more than 2 million active subscribers who are regularly contributing an average of $30 toward their savings. The company recently surpassed $125 million in annualized recurring revenue, it said.

The startup, which said last month that crypto investments were available on its platform, separately named Kate Ring, a former LPL Financial executive, as chief compliance officer.

Last year, the company explored options for going public, Bloomberg News has reported. Stash counts Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries, LendingTree, Coatue Management and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Group Inc. among its investors.

