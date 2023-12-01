Top Stories
SPONSORED: Losing your job is always a shock, even if you saw it coming. It feels like the rug has been pulled out from beneath, leaving you in a state of uncertainty as you scramble to figure out your next steps.
-
8:27
High rates untenable amid household 'debt crisis': Rosenberg
7:17
EXPLAINER: First Quantum, the Canadian miner at the heart of mining protests in Panama
7:00
Approach art investing as you would stocks and bonds: expert
4:09
Declining prices shift Canadian views of homes as investments
5:20
Charlie Munger, who helped Buffett build Berkshire, dies at 99
7:20
How will the Canada 'mortgage charter' impact homeowners, bank earnings?
Nov 30
What do the latest GDP figures mean for the Bank of Canada?7:03
What do the latest GDP figures mean for the Bank of Canada?
Canada’s economy shrank in the third quarter, according to Statistics Canada, adding fuel to the narrative that the Bank of Canada will need to lower interest rates soon to avoid a deep recession – but economists have varying views on when to expect cuts.
Dec 14:28
Canadian bank earnings were messy this quarter: portfolio manager
The Canadian banks set aside more money for bad loans than expected this quarter, while also indicating there will be layoffs in the months ahead, but one portfolio manager says this weakness should create a buying opportunity for investors in the future.
Dec 16:07
Cineplex is said to weigh sale of digital advertising business
Cineplex Inc., Canada’s largest theater chain, is weighing the sale of its digital advertising business, which operates electronic displays at restaurants and shopping malls, according to people familiar with the matter.
Dec 1
Michigan officials approved a $500 million plan Friday to encase in a protective tunnel a portion of
Michigan officials approved a $500 million plan Friday to encase in a protective tunnel a portion of an aging oil pipeline that runs beneath a channel connecting two Great Lakes, leaving just one more regulatory hurdle for the contentious project.
Dec 16:07
Kinepolis shelves potential bid for Canada's Cineplex
Kinepolis Group NV, one of the largest theater operators in Europe, recently considered making a bid for Cineplex Inc., the No. 1 chain in Canada, but chose not to proceed after concluding a deal would struggle to win regulatory approval, according to people familiar with the matter.
Dec 1
The hidden environmental cost of your overflowing email inbox
The hidden environmental cost of your overflowing email inbox
When consumers think about ways to reduce their carbon footprint, lowering their car usage, eating fewer animal products and reducing their waste likely come to mind.
Dec 16:35
Deals to sell BioSteel assets result in $30.4M in aggregate gross proceeds: Canopy
Canopy Growth Corp. says the aggregate gross proceeds from selling off its sports drink business total $30.4 million.
Dec 18:47
Dale Jackson: 4 tax-saving dates to mark on your 2024 investment calendar
If your New Year’s resolution is to keep more of your investment dollars invested, there are four key tax-saving dates to mark on your 2024 calendar.
Nov 29
Heritage minister hints at adjusting funds CBC could get under Google deal
Heritage minister hints at adjusting funds CBC could get under Google deal
The Liberal government is hinting that it will take steps to limit how much money Canada's publicly funded broadcaster can collect under Ottawa's new revenue-sharing agreement with Google.
Dec 17:53
The Week Ahead: BoC policy announcement, U.S. employment data
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
Dec 117:04
BMO sees higher cost savings ahead thanks to Bank of the West, cuts to real estate
BMO Financial Group said Friday it expects higher cost savings from its US$16.3 billion Bank of the West acquisition as part of a wider focus on efficiencies to weather the economic slowdown.
Dec 13:32
TSX today: Index composite up more than 100 points
Strength in base metal, energy and industrial stocks helped Canada's main stock index rise more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
Dec 117:04
National Bank reports Q4 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend
National Bank of Canada reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago and raised its dividend.
Nov 28
Panama to shut down First Quantum mine after ruling, president says7:17
Panama to shut down First Quantum mine after ruling, president says
Panama’s government said it will shut a giant copper mine owned by First Quantum Minerals Ltd., damping hopes that the company might be able to reach a new deal to keep operating.
Dec 15:44
Ontario real estate law update with open bidding option enters into force
New rules for Ontario real estate are coming into force that are meant to provide more clarity and choice for buyers and sellers, though they don't go as far as some had hoped.
Nov 307:55
Bank earnings: Expert reaction as CIBC, RBC, TD report results
Canadian banks that reported fourth-quarter earnings this week have all announced dividend increases despite a challenging operating environment, and experts say the road ahead looks good for the banks despite the recent underperformance.