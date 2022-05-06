(Bloomberg) -- Fiona Hill, senior director for European and Russian affairs on the U.S. National Security Council under Donald Trump, said the Kremlin would likely have moved much faster to invade Ukraine had the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection succeeded in keeping then President-elect Joe Biden from assuming the powers of the presidency.

She discussed with Emma Barnett on Bloomberg’s “Emma Barnett meets…” how the international community should negotiate with Vladimir Putin, what it was like to testify in Trump’s first impeachment and her experience working in his White House.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.