(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration’s top adviser on Russia says President Vladimir Putin’s decision to go to war was guided by his sense of weakness in the West as well as his isolation stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“He thought the West had lost the plot, that we’d become very weak and distracted,” former National Security Council official Fiona Hill told Bloomberg Quicktake’s Emma Barnett in an interview airing at 8 p.m. New York time on Thursday. “He saw over a long period of time an inability for the West to stand up to its own values and its own principles, particularly when it came to pressure on other countries.”

Although the war in Ukraine -- well into its third month -- hasn’t gone the way Putin planned, Hill said in response to a question about nuclear weapons that she fears Putin will take “some one-sided action” to help break Western support for Kyiv.

“He’s trying to get us all scared so that we back off and then basically agree to surrender Ukraine or whatever else it is that he’s demanding,” said Hill, a 56-year-old senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

Hill, who gave testimony sharply critical of then-President Donald Trump in the House’s first impeachment proceedings, has written about her fears of America’s vulnerabilities in “There is Nothing For You Here,” a book that details her rise from the U.K.’s coal-mining region to the White House.

She said in the interview that Putin’s decision-making was also affected by the Russian president’s relative isolation throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. And she suggested nations such as China and India could have greater influence in getting Putin to find an off-ramp from the war in Ukraine.

“If he’s hearing it from not just the NATO countries, not just the West, not just the sort of usual suspects, but quietly from others saying, ‘Look, you know, what you are doing here is having terrible consequences for us as well, famine in Africa, you know, kind of really putting on edge security elsewhere in the world,”’ she said, “that’s when we might have a chance of pushing this in a different direction.”

