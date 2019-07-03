(Bloomberg) -- Multiple crews are on scene of a major fire that broke out at a Jim Beam Bourbon warehouse facility in Kentucky, local news outlet WKYT TV reported on Wednesday.

Two barrel warehouses at the facility caught fire late Tuesday, Woodford County Emergency Management Director Drew Chandler told the TV channel. The fire’s origin is unknown.

The fire has been put out in one of the warehouses, the Louisville Courier Journal reported, while 40,000 barrels of bourbon are in the warehouse facility that’s still on fire.

