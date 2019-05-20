Fire at Midtown Manhattan Tower Leaves Two With Minor Injures

(Bloomberg) -- A fire broke out Monday afternoon in a midtown Manhattan office building where New York’s Real Estate Board is located.

The blaze began on the 23rd floor of 570 Lexington Ave, and drew the response of 126 fire and emergency services personnel, said Jim Long, a spokesman for New York City’s fire department. Two people were injured and refused medical attention, Long said.

The art-deco tower at the corner of 51st Street, is owned by the Feil Organization. It’s the home of the Real Estate Board of New York, the advocacy group for the state’s property owners, builders and brokers. A message left with the Feil Organization, and a call to a REBNY spokesman weren’t immediately returned.

Known as the General Electric building, the ground floor houses Schnippers and UrbanSpace food court.

