(Bloomberg) -- Four people were killed and more than a 100 evacuated in a fire early Friday in Romania’s largest Covid-19 hospital, the second fatal blaze at a medical facility in the past three months.

The cause of the fire in a recently renovated wing of the Bucharest hospital is unknown, according to authorities. Another at an intensive-care unit in the northeastern town of Piatra Neamt killed 12 people in November, pressuring the government to improve the state of one of the European Union’s poorest health-care systems.

“We’re waiting to see the results of the investigation to determine the cause of the fire,” Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu said in televised remarks.

