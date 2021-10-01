(Bloomberg) -- A fire at a hospital treating Covid-19 patients in the Romanian city of Constanta killed at least four people, highlighting the dilapidated condition of the eastern European country’s health-care system as the pandemic worsens.

The cause of the deadly blaze, the third at a Romanian facility since the coronavirus first appeared last year, is yet to be determined, local-county head Silviu Cosa said Friday. The deaths occurred on the intensive-care ward.

Romanian hospitals are seeing an influx of patients as Covid-19’s delta variant strengthens its grip and with citizens among the European Union’s least-vaccinated.

