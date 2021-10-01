Oct 1, 2021
Fire at Romanian Covid Hospital Kills at Least Four People
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A fire at a hospital treating Covid-19 patients in the Romanian city of Constanta killed at least four people, highlighting the dilapidated condition of the eastern European country’s health-care system as the pandemic worsens.
The cause of the deadly blaze, the third at a Romanian facility since the coronavirus first appeared last year, is yet to be determined, local-county head Silviu Cosa said Friday. The deaths occurred on the intensive-care ward.
Romanian hospitals are seeing an influx of patients as Covid-19’s delta variant strengthens its grip and with citizens among the European Union’s least-vaccinated.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Bill Gross found in contempt of court, gets suspended jail time
-
James Bond becomes theaters' newest hope for a box office jolt
-
Amazon-backed electric pickup maker Rivian rolls out IPO
-
7:27
Say goodbye to the toddler stars of the pandemic office Zoom
-
1:43
Food, booze service to blame for rise in passenger misbehaviour: Union
-
1:43
Honda sees its future in air taxis, rockets and moon robots