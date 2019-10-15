(Bloomberg) -- A fire at the NuStar Energy LP.’s fuel terminal in the San Francisco Bay Area spewed black smoke for miles, prompting officials to order local residents to stay indoors.

Authorities in Contra Costa County issued a shelter-in-place order after a fire broke out in two tanks at the facility, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. The terminal has a capacity of about 3 million barrels of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and ethanol, according to San Antonio-based NuStar’s website.

The blaze comes less than a day after an earthquake late Monday forced Marathon Petroleum Corp. to shut units at its nearby Martinez refinery, threatening to push up gasoline prices that had just eased from the highest level in seven years. Disruptions at California refineries sent retail pump prices in the state well above $4 a gallon.

California’s refineries and fuel supply system were largely spared any impact when PG&E Corp. shut off power to about 750,000 homes and businesses in the northern part of the state earlier this month.

A NuStar spokesman didn’t have an immediate comment. Phillips 66 is assessing impact of blaze on its nearby Rodeo refinery, Dennis Nuss, a company spokesman, said in an email. Some early initial reports indicated the fire was at the Phillips 66 refinery.

Authorities were closing a 3-mile section of Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound on either side of the fire, said Vince Jacala, a spokesman for CalTrans.

