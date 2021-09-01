(Bloomberg) -- A raging wildfire burning near Lake Tahoe is advancing on the Heavenly Ski Resort, a popular destination for tourists.

The resort was using its snow-making cannons to blast its bone-dry slopes with water yesterday, according to a video posted by KCBS radio on Twitter. Gusty winds were pushing the Caldor Fire toward the ski area, California officials said during a briefing on Wednesday.

The Caldor blaze grew to more than 200,000 acres overnight and continued to threaten the city of South Lake Tahoe, which sits on the southern tip of the alpine lake that straddles California and Nevada. Fire officials said they were trying to steer the blaze around the city and into burn scar of the nearby Tamarack Fire, which was ignited by lightning on July 4 and is 82% contained.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.