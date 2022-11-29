(Bloomberg) -- Two upscale hotels in Holbox, an island paradise in the Mexican Caribbean, were destroyed by fire on Monday night, forcing the evacuation of tourists and islanders.

Video footage posted on social media by locals show a massive fire burning several palapas, a traditional Mexican shelter roofed with palm leaves or branches typical of the beach hotels of the region.

“The two hotels are totally burned down,” said Miguel Baez, who works at a nearby hotel and is helping in the recovery effort. The fire is now out and nearby buildings are intact, Baez said.

Calls to the hotels seeking comment went unanswered. The government of Quintana Roo, which has authority over Holbox, pledged to build a firefighter station and other security measures for the island after the fire, governor Mara Lezama said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Holbox, located in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula between the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, is famous for its turquoise sea waters and pink flamingos. It’s a car-free, laid-back tourist destination favored by travelers who want to enjoy its quiet beaches instead of the noisy party-scene at the resorts of the nearby Cancun area.

